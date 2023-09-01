Microsoft shifts even more people to AI in Windows

Microsoft is continuing to build AI in Windows. Not too long ago, the Redmond-based tech giant opened vacancies in the Windows Incubation team to build more AI-powered experiences on a range of devices — previously worked on Windows 365.

Per Microsoft’s job center page, the team is looking for new software engineers at senior & principal levels, and a software engineering manager to “envision and build new Web, Cloud streaming, and AI-powered experiences on a range of devices.” At least 2 years of experience are required.

For the software engineer position, you’ll be tasked with building innovative solutions to some of the most complex problems in the Windows platform, OS/silicon integration, cloud/client computing, large language models, and web development.

You will also partner with Product Management and Design to develop ideas and prototypes, and you will work with your team to implement these solutions using the latest technologies. You will also contribute to engineering systems, testing, and tools to improve the team’s efficiency.

“If you thrive on solving difficult and ambiguous problems by building, learning and iterating in a collaborative environment, this is the role for you! We offer in-office, remote and partial remote work arrangements to support your preferred work style,” says Microsoft.

If you’re in the market for a job at Microsoft, we’ve also prepared a full guide for you.