Microsoft announces state-of-the-art AI audio quality for English (India) and Hindi languages

Microsoft today announced that English (India) and Hindi languages are now part of Neural Text to Speech (Neural TTS) service. Azure Cognitive Services’ Neural TTS can convert text to lifelike speech for a more natural interface.

With natural-sounding speech that matches the stress patterns and intonation of human voices, Neural TTS significantly reduces listening fatigue when users are interacting with AI systems. This makes the service ideal for developing interfaces to communicate with the customers.

Voice samples of Neural Test-to-Speech in Hindi, English, and code mixing

Sentence Recording ‘Humse Hai Muqabala’ is a dubbed Hindi song from popular 1994 Tamil Movie. This movie had some of the most stunning dance moves choreographed and performed by Prabhu Deva. ?????? ????? ??????? ?? ??? ????? ??????????? ?? ???????????? ???? ????? ??? I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. I have got a date at a quarter to eight; I’ll see you at the gate, so don’t be late.

New Neural TTS voices from Microsoft include:

Salma in Arabic (Egypt), Zariyah in Arabic (Saudi Arabia), Alba in Catalan (Spain), Christel in Danish (Denmark), Neerja in English (India), Noora in Finnish (Finland), Swara in Hindi (India), Colette in Dutch (Netherland), Zofia in Polish (Poland), Fernanda in Portuguese (Portugal), Dariya in Russian (Russia), Hillevi in Swedish (Sweden), Achara in Thai (Thailand), HiuGaai in Chinese (Cantonese, Traditional) and HsiaoYu in Chinese (Taiwanese Mandarin).

Source: Microsoft