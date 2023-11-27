Microsoft adds Outlook to cloud.microsoft domain for its services

Microsoft Outlook has changed and now has a new domain, “cloud.microsoft.” This transition marks a step towards consolidating user-facing Microsoft 365 apps and services into a singular, cohesive domain.

For now, Personal accounts will continue to use the “outlook.live.com” redirection. In contrast, Azure Active Directory (AAD) accounts are set to utilize the new URL. This move is part of Microsoft’s broader initiative to bring authentication and user-facing services under a unified domain, aiming to mitigate fragmentation and enhance the overall user experience.

The new domain has several benefits, such as a streamlined user experience. It will reduce sign-in prompts, redirects, and complexities. In addition, Microsoft owns the “.microsoft” domain, which allows for strict security protocols and governance controls, resulting in enhanced security. Moreover, the new domain lays the groundwork for tighter integration across the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, promising better performance and development of cross-app experiences.

Why not microsoft.com?

Microsoft.com hosts a variety of content, including SaaS apps, marketing, and e-commerce. Separating SaaS experiences on a specific domain establishes a secure boundary and simplifies endpoint management for admins. Using a dedicated TLD like .microsoft also offers anti-spoofing and integrity benefits.

The company has already begun rolling out the changes, and existing links and bookmarks will eventually redirect automatically to the new domain.