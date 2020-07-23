Microsoft has started pushing out the new Edge to enterprise customers, which means companies have joined the 6-weekly release rollercoaster all Edge Stable users have been part of these last few months.

Enterprise IT admins, however, crave predictability, and to help them out Microsoft has added Edge to the Microsoft 365 Enterprise Roadmap site, and pre-announced different Edge channel release dates for the Beta and Stable channel.

The Microsoft 365 roadmap portal lets you view upcoming Microsoft Edge enterprise features—you can filter by “Microsoft Edge” in the Products field, or by “Beta channel” and “Stable channel” in the Release Phase field.

The Microsoft Edge team plans to push public updates to the Beta and Stable channels every six weeks. The release schedule gives you the target release week for the major releases of Beta & Stable channels.

The next few releases look like this:

Version Release status Beta Channel

Release week Stable Channel

Release week 85 Target release Week of 07-27-2020 Week of 08-27-2020 86 Target release Week of 09-07-2020 Week of 10-08-2020 87 Target release Week of 10-19-2020 Week of 11-19-2020 88 Target release Week of 12-07-2020 Week of 01-21-2021 89 Target release Week of 02-01-2021 Week of 03-04-2021

The Microsoft Edge roadmap entries can be found here, and the release schedule can be found here.