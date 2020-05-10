Microsoft is still launching their Surface Duo dual-screen Android handset later this year, and ideally, they want developers to support the form factor.

This includes web developers, and to help them optimise their websites for dual-screens Microsoft is adding dual-screen support to the built-in F12 emulator in Chromium.

Microsoft, of course, is not the only one making a folding phone, and the emulator supports both the Surface Duo and the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The emulator, therefore, supports both hinged and non-hinged devices, with the option of showing a bezel for the hinged devices.

In total the emulator will support:

Two devices are added. Surface Duo and Galaxy Fold Device orientation spec is extended to include dual-screen mode: horizontal spanned and vertical spanned. Device may have a hinge in dual screen mode, which is shown if provided. Emulation bar has an extra button to span: extending the device view from single screen to dual screen. New icons are added. Rotation and other emulation related functions work fine with the presence of a hinge.

It should be available soon under an experimental flag.

Via WindowsLatest