Microsoft’s Your Phone app has gone from an also-ran to a contender to the current champ of phone/desktop integration in the space of little more than a year, and it appears the team developing the app is still working as hard as ever, even from home.

Roberto Bojorquez, the Program Manager for the app, has just announced another cool and useful addition to the app.

Windows 10 Insiders will now be able to copy text directly from MMS pictures, presumably using OCR.

Hopefully, Microsoft will follow up with the ability to do this for pictures where it would be even more useful (who still uses MMS messages?)

The feature should be available to Windows 10 Insiders now, and should hit the mainstream app in a few weeks.