Microsoft acquires TakeLessons, an online marketplace for finding online group classes or local private instructors

Microsoft today announced the acquisition of TakeLessons, an online marketplace for finding online group classes or local private instructors. There won’t be any changes to TakeLessions service for now. The weekly activities of choosing an instructor, taking classes, and learning should stay the same. TakeLessons published the following FAQ on their website regarding the acquisition:

Q: Why did Microsoft acquire TakeLessons? A: Microsoft’s mission is to empower every person on the planet to achieve more. Part of that empowerment means teaming up with TakeLessons to provide even more opportunities to serve customers and families around the world.

Q: How will this change impact me? A: Great question! The weekly activities of choosing an instructor, taking classes, and learning should stay relatively the same. Over time, we hope to make these experiences even better.

Q: How will TakeLessons teaming up with Microsoft help me? A: We expect that this change will provide greater resources for TakeLessons to build better products, attract more high quality teachers, and offer a wider selection of subjects.

Q: Will my instructor and pricing stay the same? A: We expect that the large majority of all instructors will remain on the platform. Instructors will retain the full control they have today to set the hourly pricing for their services. We look forward to providing even more pricing options to students and instructors in the future.