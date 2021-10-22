Microsoft acquires Clear Software to improve its Power Platform

Clear Software offers thousands of pre-delivered automations for SAP (4,000+), Oracle EBS (500+), Salesforce (300+), and many other premise and cloud applications. Today, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Clear Software to improve its Power Platform. Clear Software’s API access and system knowledge will strengthen Microsoft Power Platform’s integration with outside systems including SAP and Oracle, and accelerate how customers leverage data and processes that reside beyond Microsoft first-party services.
We want to make it easier for customers to integrate a variety of systems when they build business applications with Microsoft Power Platform. The Clear Software integrations will make it a more seamless experience to use Power Apps and Power Automate to build business applications and automations over complex systems like SAP and Oracle.
Source: Microsoft