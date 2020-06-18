Microsoft acquires ADRM Software, a leading provider of large-scale industry data models

Microsoft today announced the acquisition of ADRM Software, a leading provider of large-scale industry data models. Over the years, ADRM Software has built an unmatched portfolio of comprehensive industry-specific data models and it is already working with large global enterprises to accelerate their data-driven journey.

Microsoft’s plan is to combine comprehensive industry models from ADRM with Azure’s cloud capabilities to enable the creation of the data lake where data from multiple lines of business can be brought together easily.

Together with Microsoft Azure, these capabilities will be delivered at scale, enabling our customers to accelerate digital progress, and reduce risk in a variety of major initiatives.

Kevin Schofield, President & CEO at ADRM Software, wrote the following regarding the acquisition.

As we worked closely with the Azure team during the past year, we became very enthusiastic about the tremendous additional acceleration we can unlock for enterprise customers by combining ADRM’s comprehensive industry data models with the limitless storage and compute from Azure to power the next generation of intelligent data lakes, modern DWs, next-level analytics, and AI/ML. Today we enthusiastically announce that the entire ADRM team has recently joined Microsoft’s Azure global engineering organization and Microsoft has acquired ADRM and its vast collection of large-scale industry-specific data models!

Source: Microsoft, ADRM Software