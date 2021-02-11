Report: Microsoft tried to acquire Pinterest in recent months

Last year, Microsoft tried to acquire TikTok’s US operations. Later, TikTok rejected Microsoft’s bid and went with Oracle/Walmart combo. FT reported today that Microsoft tried to acquire Pinterest in the recent months. FT also mentioned in the report that the talks are currently not active.

Pinterest is now a public company with a valuation of about $50 billion. Pinterest added over 100 million additional monthly active users in 2020, more than any other year in its history, and now it reaches more than 450 million monthly active users around the world. Even though 2020 was a remarkable year of growth for Pinterest, Pinterest’s financials were not so great as they ended up losing $128 million.

Source: FT