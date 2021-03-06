Some Xbox Series X/S owners are complaining that the new Xbox Wireless Controller which came with their console is having issues with some of the face buttons being unresponsive.

Users are reporting that the Y-button in particular will drop out and be unresponsive several times in a game, making gameplay impossible.

“The unresponsive Y button is a dealbreaker,” one player told The LoadOut, who has been following the issue.

Players are also reporting that the problem is getting progressively worse, such that they have been forced to switch to 3rd party controllers like the Logitech F310.

Fortunately, Microsoft has acknowledged the issue is real, and say they are working on a fix.

In a statement to The LoadOut they said:

“At Microsoft, we put all of our products through rigorous quality assurance testing and are committed to providing customers with an unparalleled gaming experience. We are aware some players may be experiencing unresponsiveness with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution. For the best experience, we encourage customers to visit Xbox Support for assistance.”

At present, besides switching to another controller there does not appear to be any mitigations.

The issue brings to mind the problems Nintendo has had with the Joycons and Sony recently with controller drift.

