Microsoft now allows Microsoft account users to remove their passwords and opt for better authentication methods

Microsoft today announced that consumer Microsoft account users can go completely passwordless. Yes, you can remove your existing password from your account and use more secure authentication methods such as the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, or physical security keys to sign-in. Also, when you create a new Microsoft Account, passwords are no longer mandatory.

Here’s how you can remove password from your Microsoft Account:

Microsoft will soon start the work necessary to remove passwords for Azure AD accounts. Once the implementation is ready, IT admins will be able to choose whether passwords are required, allowed, or simply don’t exist for a set of users.

