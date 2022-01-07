Microsoft releases Accessibility Reminder add-in for Microsoft 365 users

Microsoft today announced the release of Accessibility Reminder add-in for Microsoft 365 users. This new add-in will notify document authors and contributors about accessibility issues present in the document. This add-in adds reminder comments into documents with tips and links to help articles to fix accessibility issues.

Accessibility Reminder features:

Quickly insert reminder comments in Word and Excel (and slides for PowerPoint) to spread awareness of accessibility issues and use of the accessibility checker.

Create custom comments to notify specific document authors, include personalized messages, organization-specific links, training and more.

View training content and learn more about accessibility?and how to fix issues.

Spread awareness of the?Accessibility Reminder to encourage further usage and accountability.

The add-in is available in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for desktop and for the web. You can download the Accessibility Reminder add-in here for free.