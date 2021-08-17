As previously announced, Microsoft has confirmed today that Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support Internet Explorer 11 (IE11).

This means users may have a degraded experience, or be unable to connect to, those apps and services from IE11. These apps and services will phase out over weeks and months to help ensure a smooth end of support, with each app and service phasing out on independent schedules.

Support is now unavailable for Microsoft 365 apps and services on IE11. Additionally, you should expect no new features and that the daily usage experience for users could get progressively worse over time until the apps and services are disconnected. Banners will be used to communicate and to alert users to upcoming changes in experiences, such as app or service disconnection and/or redirection.

Initial degraded experiences beginning today, August 17, 2021, include:

Outlook Web App: Users logging in with AAD accounts will have the full experience but will not receive new features moving forward. Users logging in with Microsoft Accounts (MSA) will be redirected to the Outlook Web App Light experience.

SharePoint’s Open with Explorer and View in File Explorer in IE11 features:

These features only exist in IE11 and while some customers may continue to use them, they will remain in maintenance mode and will not receive further development. Microsoft recommends transitioning to Microsoft Edge and OneDrive Sync for a better user experience and will soon bring the View in File Explorer feature in the Modern SPO Document Library to Microsoft Edge as well (more details to come). Please read this article for more information.

Microsoft recommends for users to access Microsoft 365 apps and services they should use a supported platform such as Microsoft Edge, another supported browser, or use an applicable Win-32 app (if available).

While Microsoft 365 apps and services no longer support IE11, the IE11 desktop application remains a supported browser by Microsoft until June 15, 2022. On June 15, 2022, the IE11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on certain versions of Windows 10.

For a full list of Microsoft apps and services that have ended (or will end) support for IE11, please review Microsoft apps and services to end support for Internet Explorer 11.