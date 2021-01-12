Microsoft increases the upload file size limit for Microsoft 365 from 100 GB to 250 GB

Microsoft today announced that it is increasing the upload file size limit for Microsoft 365 from 100 GB to 250 GB. This change will affect uploads of files into SharePoint, Teams, and OneDrive. With this updated upload limit, users can easily upload large files like a 3D model of a new building, 8K video and more.

Here’s how Microsoft enabled 250GB file upload limit:

We’ve achieved the 250 GB limit by optimizing storage for upload performance—each file is split into chunks and each piece is encrypted with a unique key. All your files are backed up in Azure Storage, ensuring high availability and performance. You can easily upload and download your large files when you need them, where you need them.

Microsoft will begin the roll out of support for 250 GB file size upload by the end of January and it is planning general availability by end of this quarter.

Source: Microsoft