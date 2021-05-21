Microsoft 365 mobile apps bundle now available for download from Apple App Store

You can now download Microsoft Office, Outlook, OneDrive, and OneNote apps in one convenient bundle from Apple App Store. With this new Microsoft 365 mobile apps bundle, you can get the latest versions of Office (Word, Excel PowerPoint), OneDrive, Outlook, and OneNote.

Microsoft 365 mobile apps bundle details:

Microsoft Office: Write an essay. Prepare for a class presentation. Turn a printed list into an easy-to-edit spreadsheet. Even scan and edit multiple documents and capture class whiteboards-all with your phone. Whatever you need to be productive, the Office mobile app helps you be nearly as effective, and efficient on your phone as you are on your computer.

Microsoft OneDrive: Keep your photos and files protected, backed up, and accessible on all your devices, anywhere. Plus, scan, sign and send docs right from the OneDrive app.

Microsoft Outlook: Outlook brings your email accounts and calendars together in one convenient place. Stay on top of what's important and get things done securely on the go.

Microsoft OneNote: Take notes, dictate ideas, and add photos in OneNote anytime, anywhere. The powerful navigation, search, and sync tools help you quickly find your notes right where you left them.

You can download the Microsoft 365 app bundle here from Apple App Store.