How to download Microsoft 365 offline installer for Windows 10

If you have a Microsoft 365 (previously known as Office 365) subscription, you can enjoy the robust Office desktop apps that you’re familiar with, like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Access, and Publisher. To download and install these apps, you need to go to www.office.com and click the Install button. To avoid huge file size, instead of full Office apps setup, a small Office installer file will get downloaded to your PC. When you run the setup, Microsoft will download the apps from the internet to install it on your PC.

However, some people prefer the offline installation method. With the Microsoft 365 offline installer, you can download the file once and install the Office apps whenever needed without the internet.

Here’s how you can download the Microsoft 365 offline installer:

To download the offline installer, go to www.office.com. If you’re not already signed in with the Microsoft account associated with your copy of Office do that now. If you’re signed in with a different account, sign out of that and then sign in again with the correct Microsoft account. Select Install Office. If you have a Microsoft 365 subscription, you’ll also need to select Install Office > on the Installs page. In the Download and install window, select Other options. Check the box Download an offline installer and select the language you want to install Office in. Select Download. When you’re prompted, from the bottom of your browser window, select Save (in Edge), Open (in Internet Explorer), Open when done (in Chrome), or Save File (in Firefox). The file will begin downloading on your PC. Once the download is complete, click the file to start the installation process. After your installation is complete, you need to activate Office. To activate your subscription, you need an active internet connection.

