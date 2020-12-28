Deal Alert: Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with $40 Amazon Gift Card available for $99.99

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft 365 Family

As part of its Deal of the Day promotion, Amazon is now offering a great deal on Microsoft 365 Family subscription. You can now get a $40 Amazon.com gift card for free when you purchase a Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription from Amazon for $99.99.

Microsoft 365 subscription highlights:

  • Microsoft 365 can be shared with your family, up to 6 people
  • Microsoft 365 includes premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook
  • Microsoft 365 includes 1 TB OneDrive cloud storage per person to back up files and photos
  • Microsoft 365 can be used on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android)
  • Microsoft 365 is an annual, auto-renewing subscription

Find the deal here at Amazon.

