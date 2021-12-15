Deal Alert: Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with AVG Internet Security 2021 available for $69.99

Newegg is now offering a couple of great deals on 12-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription. Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with AVG Internet Security 2021 is now available for $69.98 (was $134.98). Find the deal here at Newegg. You can also get Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with HR Block 2021 Deluxe is available for $79.98 (was 144.98). Find the deal here at Newegg.

Microsoft 365 subscription highlights:

Microsoft 365 can be shared with your family, up to 6 people

Microsoft 365 includes premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

Microsoft 365 includes 1 TB OneDrive cloud storage per person to back up files and photos

Microsoft 365 can be used on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android)

Microsoft 365 is an annual, auto-renewing subscription

