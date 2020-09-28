Microsoft is currently investigating an issue with Microsoft 365 which is resulting in multiple services being unavailable.

We're investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We're working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020

A look at Downdetector suggests most of Microsoft 365′ services are having issues, from Teams for Azure.

In their advisory Microsoft notes:

Title: Can’t access Microsoft 365 services User Impact: Users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. Current status: We’re investigating a potential issue and checking for impact to your organization. We’ll provide an update within 30 minutes.

DownDetector’s map suggests the issue is worldwide, though of course Europe is sleeping at present.

Microsoft suggests checking out your admin portal for more details, but at the time of writing, even this was not functional.

Keep an eye on the site for the latest on the service interruption.