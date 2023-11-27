Microsoft offers 15 percent off an annual subscription to Microsoft 365 Business Standard for a limited time

Want to save money on an annual subscription to Microsoft 365 Business Standard? Well, we may have some good news for you.

Microsoft is now offering a limited-time discount of 15% on an annual subscription to Microsoft 365 Business Standard for customers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

That means, you now only have to pay $10.62 a month (from the original $12.50) for the subscription. It may not look like a lot, but if you calculate it to a whole year, you’ll only have to pay $127,44 annually, compared to the discount-less annual fee of $150.

Now coming hot with the Copilot AI assistant tool, Microsoft 365 Business Standard is a cloud-based productivity suite that includes essential business apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams. It also provides 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage per user and business-class email with a 50 GB mailbox and custom email domain.

This offer is available to new Microsoft 365 commercial customers until December 29 this year, so you better hurry up.

You can sign up for Microsoft 365 Business Standard right here on Microsoft’s official website.