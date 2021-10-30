The cheapest Microsoft 365 Business subscription (around $4.99 per user) already includes access to the Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote web apps, and today Microsoft announced that the Visio web app will also join the collection, at no additional cost.

The Visio web app offers the core functionalities of Visio and allows users to create, edit, and share professional diagrams and integrates with a variety of Microsoft solutions, including Microsoft Teams, for a collaborative diagramming experience.

By default, this new Visio web app will be available to all Microsoft 365 commercial plan subscribers. This web app is not a replacement for existing Visio subscription plans but is intended to meet the essential diagramming needs of Microsoft 365 users.

The main benefits include:

Easy to create professional diagrams: A simple Getting Started experience offers a selection of pre-crafted starter diagrams and contextual tips and tricks to help you quickly create diagrams.

Seamless collaboration: Lets you edit diagrams and flowcharts simultaneously with colleagues who are also using Visio and encourage greater collaboration on diagrams with in-app presence and shape-specific comments.

Integrated experience: You can collaborate on Visio files directly in Teams, create data-driven Visio diagrams in excel, and easily add diagrams in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents.

Access to Visio will begin rolling this out in early November and is expected to complete in late January 2022.

Once this feature is rolled out, the Visio tile will be available in ‘All apps’ on www.office.com, or you can visit visio.office.com to get started.