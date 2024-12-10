Microsoft 365 apps for web are now down, confirms Redmond tech giant

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has now confirmed that Microsoft 365 apps for the web are currently experiencing downtime.

The Redmond tech giant issued a warning that some users “may be unable to access” them as they’re “reviewing service monitoring telemetry to isolate the root cause and develop a remediation plan.”

This is also backed by DownDetector’s report reports, which began starting sometime around 4 AM (ET, Washington DC) on December 10, 2024. As this article is being published, the number continues to surge.

“While we focus on identifying the root cause, as a workaround, users may be able to access their Microsoft 365 apps and documents via the desktop applications,” Microsoft writes in a follow-up tweet.

“We’ve identified a token generation issue which may be contributing towards the impact. We’ve deployed a fix to disable proactive caching, which we believe will resolve the issue,” Microsoft says again.

This is the second downtime that Microsoft 365 users have been experiencing in recent weeks. Back in late November, over 5,300 reports were saying that apps like Outlook, Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint were affected.

The disruptions, which began on November 25, were linked to recent changes with Exchange Online and Teams calendars. While the majority of services were restored, Outlook on the web was still facing issues for some users at that time.

This is a developing story.