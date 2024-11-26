Is Microsoft down? Users reporting outages on services like Teams, Outlook, & more

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

“Is Microsoft down?” is the question that a lot of Microsoft 365 users have been asking in the past 24 hours. And if you’re experiencing it, well, you’re not the only one.

According to the Down Detector site, over 5,300 reports of disruptions were logged, particularly in American cities such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Tampa, on Microsoft services like Outlook, Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint.

The outages started on Monday (couldn’t have picked a better day), November 25, which Microsoft attributed to a recent change, particularly with Exchange Online and Teams calendars. These changes caused functionality problems.

While the fix has now reached about 98% of customers by midday, recovery efforts were slower than expected. Microsoft updated on Tuesday, “We’ve restored functionality for all impacted services except Outlook on the web, which is still affected for a small number of users. We’re monitoring and troubleshooting to fully recover.”

A little while ago, Microsoft 365 also had yet another major outage, affecting Outlook, OneDrive, and Teams for over 20,000 users. The problem, linked to Microsoft Azure, started around 4:30 AM PDT on September 12, 2024, and continued to escalate.

