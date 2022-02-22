Google stated that the availability of the G Suite legacy free edition service will only be until July 1, 2022. In relation to this, the company encourages the users to upgrade to a Google Workspace subscription by May 1, 2022. The action stirred negative responses from users, but Microsoft saw it as a chance to attract and welcome new customers. By offering a 60% discount on Microsoft 365 subscriptions to the Google legacy G Suite users, Microsoft hopes to be one of the top choices of frustrated individuals looking for an alternative.

Google’s plan to move Google legacy G Suite users into the paid Google Workspace seems inevitable. If you are one of the organizations using this free edition, you can select the Flexible payment plan when upgrading to a Business edition and still use the new subscription for free until at least July 1, 2022. Refusing to do so until the said date, however, will cause an automatic upgrade to a new Google Workspace subscription based on the features you are currently using. Meanwhile, failing to provide your payment information will lead to suspension.

Google, nonetheless, appears to give a tiny glint of hope for those who “have 10 or fewer users in your group and do not use your G Suite legacy free edition for business.” On its website, Google advised the said users to sign in to their administrator account to provide more information. While this looks a bit promising, it apparently doesn’t apply to everyone. With this, there is really almost no choice but to surrender or find other (and better) solutions. Microsoft 365 saw this situation as a big opportunity.

“If you’re a small business that’s relied on G Suite legacy free edition, we couldn’t help but notice you might be in the market for a new solution,” wrote Jared Spataro, Microsoft 365 Corporate Vice President, on Microsoft website while announcing the promo.

According to Spataro, the discount applies to the 12-month Microsoft 365 Business Basic, Business Standard, and Business Premium subscriptions, and you’ll get everything you need, whatever you choose. It includes custom domain support, Office apps access, Microsoft Teams, and secure cloud storage. On the other hand, to guarantee smooth and effortless migration, the Microsoft 365 promo offer also comes with one year of free support with Business Assist for Microsoft 365.

This is a good option for organizations willing to embrace the new services offered by Microsoft 365. There are some transitions to mind, and there is still a price to pay, but the big discount you can save for a year means a lot. And considering you will still be paying for the new Google Workspace subscription, you might want to opt for something that can help your business save some cash.

For some information about this offer from Microsoft 365, click here.