The Microsoft 365 Admin Centre appears to have been down for about an hour and a half, with Microsoft saying users are running into a “runtime error”.

We’re investigating an issue with users being unable to access the Admin Portal, more details to be provided shortly. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) August 24, 2020

Microsoft appears to have identified the cause of the issue, a bad update, and are in the process of rolling it back.

We've identified a recently-applied update that may be the source of the issue. We're reverting the update in an effort to mitigate impact. Additional details can be found at https://t.co/lbjX5iaxCX — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) August 24, 2020

You can keep an eye on the progress at Microsoft’s Office Status page here. Currently, it says:

Title: Unable to access the Microsoft 365 admin center

User impact: Affected users are unable to access the Microsoft 365 admin center. More info: Users attempting to access the Microsoft 365 center may receive a runtime error. For information on alternative methods to contact us outside the admin center, please see https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/admin/contact-support-for-business-products?view=o365-worldwide Current status: We’ve reverted the update and the Microsoft 365 admin center is now available; however, we’re observing significant latency when rendering the page and admin center features. We’re performing live diagnostics within the affected systems in an effort to fully resolve the issue. Scope of impact: This issue potentially affects any user attempting to access the Microsoft 365 admin center.

via Neowin