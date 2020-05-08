Microsoft has revealed that there are now 150 million users relying on passwordless logins every month. At Ignite 2019, Microsoft confirmed that there were 100 million people using passwordless logins and the number has increased by 50 million in the last 6 months.
In a blog post, Microsoft said that 150 million people are now relying on Windows Hello, official Microsoft Authenticator app and FIDO2-based security keys to login into various Microsoft services like Azure, GitHub, Office, and Xbox.
Microsoft noted that one of its current goals is to push MFA or passwordless account logins as they can protect users from online attacks. Last year, Microsoft released some stats confirming that MFA attacks are so rare that it doesn’t even have valid data to share.
Microsoft also noted that it had managed to switch 90% of its employees to passwordless login.
Of course, we would never advise our customers to try anything we haven’t tried ourselves. We’re always our own first customer. Microsoft’s IT team switched to passwordless authentication and now 90 percent of Microsoft employees sign in without entering a password. As a result, hard and soft costs of supporting passwords fell by 87 percent. We expect other customers will experience similar benefits in employee productivity improvements, lower IT costs, and a stronger security posture.
– Joy Chik, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft