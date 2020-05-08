Microsoft has revealed that there are now 150 million users relying on passwordless logins every month. At Ignite 2019, Microsoft confirmed that there were 100 million people using passwordless logins and the number has increased by 50 million in the last 6 months.

In a blog post, Microsoft said that 150 million people are now relying on Windows Hello, official Microsoft Authenticator app and FIDO2-based security keys to login into various Microsoft services like Azure, GitHub, Office, and Xbox.

Microsoft noted that one of its current goals is to push MFA or passwordless account logins as they can protect users from online attacks. Last year, Microsoft released some stats confirming that MFA attacks are so rare that it doesn’t even have valid data to share.

Microsoft also noted that it had managed to switch 90% of its employees to passwordless login.