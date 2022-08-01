Microsoft To Do for Android gets updated with new auto-suggestions

Microsoft To Do app received an update on iOS last week, adding scrolling performance improvements and more. Microsoft is now pushing an update to its task management app for Android users.

Taking the app version to 2.75.305.02, the updated To Do app promises to help you complete your list faster by showing your suggestions. You will be able to make your grocery lists a lot faster, thanks to the new auto-suggestions. Apart from that, it includes no other new features, fixes, and improvements. You can read the complete official changelog of the update below.

Changelog

A couple of months ago, Microsoft updated its To Do iOS app, making it easier for users to add notes to their tasks. It was meant to add more context to your tasks. Last month, Microsoft also introduced new formatting options for task notes, an improved experience with the To Do widget, as well as the ability to duplicate a list.

In other Microsoft To Do news, Microsoft recently added a new feature for To Do users on Windows, which now performs additional automatic commands in setting up users’ reminders. You can read about the feature in detail here. In February last year, Microsoft announced the availability of Microsoft To Do widgets for iOS 14 devices.

You can download the Microsoft To Do app on your Android phone from the below link.