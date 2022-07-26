Microsoft To Do has received an update on iOS, taking the version to 2.75 and adding some noteworthy changes. The latest version of the task management app offers a smoother experience. This is because of the scrolling improvements that Microsoft introduced in the latest version of the app. Apart from that, the latest version could also come with bug fixes and improvements. You can read the complete official changelog below.

Microsoft To Do version 2.75

A couple of months ago, Microsoft updated its To Do iOS app, making it easier for users to add notes to their tasks. It was meant to add more context to your tasks. Last month, Microsoft also introduced new formatting options for task notes, an improved experience with the To Do widget, as well as the ability to duplicate a list.

In other Microsoft To Do news, Microsoft recently added a new feature for To Do users on Windows, which now performs additional automatic commands in setting up users’ reminders. You can read about the feature in detail here. In February last year, Microsoft announced the availability of Microsoft To Do widgets for iOS 14 devices.

You can download the Microsoft To Do app on your Android phone from the below link.