Microsoft To Do has more than five million downloads on Google Play Store, making it one of the most downloaded task management Android apps. And now, Microsoft is making the app better by adding some new features and changes.

Taking the version to 2.72.285.02, the latest update introduces new formatting options for task notes. Users will be able to find an improved experience with the To Do widget, as well as the ability to duplicate a list. The latest version of the To Do app has no other new features and changes. The official changelog has no mention of bug fixes and general improvements either.

However, with all the above-mentioned features, Microsoft To Do will be a lot more capable than it was previously. Also, users who have been waiting for these changes can now switch to the To Do app. Below is the complete official changelog of the update.

Changelog

Last month, Microsoft updated its To Do iOS app, making it easier for users to add notes to their tasks. It was meant to add more context to your tasks.

In other Microsoft To Do news, Microsoft recently added a new feature for To Do users on Windows, which now performs additional automatic commands in setting up users’ reminders. You can read about the feature in detail here. In February last year, Microsoft announced the availability of Microsoft To Do widgets for iOS 14 devices. You can view your to-do lists from your home screen with the new widgets. Microsoft will continue to add new features to its task management app in the future to make the app even better.

You can download the Microsoft To Do app on your Android phone from the below link.