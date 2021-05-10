Back in March, Chinese brand Xiaomi launched its first-ever foldable smartphone called Mi Mix Fold, joining tech giants like Samsung, Huawei. On the surface, the Mi Mix Fold looks very similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and while that attracted a barrage of criticism, Mi Mix Fold is packed with a bunch of unique features, ‘Pocket PC’ being one of them.

The Pocket PC feature was rolled out almost a month after the Mi Mix Fold went on for sale. Though, while launching the foldable, Xiaomi labeled ‘Pocket PC’ as one of the upcoming features that would be added to the Mix Fold, so this isn’t surprising at all.

As the name suggests, the ‘Pocket PC’ feature enables the Mi Mix Fold to emulate what the Windows 10 desktop interface looks like. Thus, it effectively turns the foldable into a PC. Well, sort of. The desktop UI in the Mix Fold has a start menu, taskbar, and control center, and they all look very similar to the Windows 10 desktop interface. But the foldable goes beyond that — the ‘Pocket PC’ allows you to keep up to four apps open and lets you drag and drop content from one window to another.

Xiaomi isn’t the only company trying to make its smartphone capable enough to function as a PC. Both Samsung and Huawei have similar solutions called DeX and EMUI respectively, though you need an external display in this case, unlike the Mi Mix Fold.

Our friends over at XDA-Developers have managed to get their hands on the feature, and as per their review, the feature works well. They even went on to the extent of betting that competitors like Samsung will end up copying the feature.

If you own a Mix Fold., did you try the ‘Pocket PC’ feature? Let us know down in the comments.