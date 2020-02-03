Xiaomi’s Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are going to be Xiaomi’s first flagship tier smartphones this year and both of them are expected to hit the market sometime in the first quarter of this year. While there are likely to be notable differences between the two smartphones, there will be a lot of things that are common between them.

The camera is one of the areas where both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will be similar to each other. XDA spotted two codenames Umi and Cmi in the MIUI’s stock gallery app, which introduced support for 108MP photos. Umi and Cmi are codenames for Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro respectively, according to XDA. This, in turn, means that both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will come with a 108MP camera.

If this comes out to be true, these two won’t be Xiaomi’s first smartphone to feature a 108MP camera. Back in November last year, the Chinese tech giant first introduced Samsung’s 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor to the Mi Note 10 Pro. The Note 10 Pro features as many as five camera sensors — 108MP sensor, a 20MP super wide-angle sensor, a 5MP telephoto, a 12MP dedicated portrait camera, and a dedicated macro sensor.

According to previous rumors, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will pack a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM. For storage, there are three options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Talking about the camera, the Mi 10 Pro will have a quad-camera setup at the back of the smartphone — we’re talking 108MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP sensor.

Powering the smartphone will be a huge 4,500mAh battery and it will have support for 66W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. The price of the Mi 10 is expected to start from $550 for the 128GB storage variant. The 256GB will set you back $590, while the 512GB variant will cost $650.

Talking about Mi 10, the smartphone is going to have a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX primary sensor with 3x optical zoom, and accompanying them will be a 20MP and a 16MP sensor. For selfies, you’ll have a 32MP shooter at the front. Powering the smartphone will be a powerful Snapdragon 865 processor. It’ll be available in three color options — blue, red, green, and pink.