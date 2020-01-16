Metro Redux, the apocalyptic double-pack collection of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light, is switching tracks from home consoles to Nintendo’s trusty handheld.

Announced by developer 4A Games, the immersive apocalyptic shooters will be playable on the go come January 28th.

Based on the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky, the Metro games place you in the radioactive shoes of Artyom, a survivor of the nuclear fallout who lives within the underground Metro. These are two awesome first-person survival shooters on PC and console; we hope the Switch port is a great version of these amazing games.

Those who pre-order the Nintendo Switch version for £44.99/$49.99 will be granted some cool goodies. By getting the physical pre-order, you’ll get the following bonuses:

Metro Redux pin badge set

Game Case sleeve

Double-sided alternate artwork inlay

Four double-sided art cards

A2 double-sided poster

Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light were recently succeeded by the divisive Metro Exodus. While many enjoyed the more open version of exploring Metro’s corrupted world, we felt it took away from what made the series great.

“Unfortunately, Metro Exodus is far from a great game,” we wrote in our 4.5/10 review. “It’s a game that throws away everything the series is known for in favor of a larger scope. It loses too much and gains nothing—Metro Exodus may be bigger than previous Metro games, but it’s a larger shell that begs to be filled with something polished, interesting and unique.”