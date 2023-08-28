Llama 3 might be released for free very soon, according to the latest rumors

Llama 3 might already be in the works, according to a very early rumor. While Meta announced Llama 2 earlier this summer, in a partnership with Microsoft, there are still no official words or statements from both parties when it comes to the next product in the Llama line.

According to the rumor, for now, what we know is that Llama 3 will be largely free, under the Llama license, and it will set to compete with OpenAI’s GPT-4.

However, we don’t know yet if the Llama 3 will also be a partnership between Meta and Microsoft. There is no release date either; but according to the rumor, Meta already possesses the technology to develop and train a Llama 3 model.

