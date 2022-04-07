Meta is reportedly making a new virtual currency, that’s affectionately being called “Zuck Bucks” by employees, to reward Facebook users for actually using the website.

According to a new report by the Financial Times, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is having another go at making a virtual currency after their planned cryptocurrency, Diem, recently crashed and burned thanks to a mountain of litigation.

Despite this fairly monumental setback to making a new currency, Meta is reportedly already back at it again, with a new virtual currency that’s detached from the blockchain. ‘Affectionately’ known as “Zuck Bucks” by employees, after CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg, this virtual currency is said to use in-app tokens, more similar to Fortnite’s V-Bucks or Roblox’s Robux, rather than a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

In their report, the Financial Times states the “Zuck Bucks” currency may exist alongside new “social tokens” or “reputation tokens” which can be awarded to Facebook users for making meaningful contributions to groups and generally being an all-around good Facebook user. It is currently unclear if users can earn “Zuck Bucks” through similar behaviour, or if they will need to be bought.

Meta has currently declined to comment on the existence of “Zuck Bucks” however it makes a lot of sense that they’ll be making some kind of currency that can be used across the company’s various metaverse exploits.