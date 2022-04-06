Meta’s new ‘Share to Reels’ feature lets users share videos from third-party apps to Facebook Reels

Knowing that TikTok is its greatest foe these days, Meta tries to keep up with the demand of its users for more and easier access to videos. Now, it introduces “Sharing to Reels,” which will allow third-party app developers to integrate an option for easier sharing of videos from their platforms to Facebook. Some of Meta’s partners already supporting the new feature are Smule, Vita, and VivaVideo.

If you are a frequent Facebook user, you’ve probably watched a video or two with watermarks from other sites or platforms. This is one of the most common ways FB users share and move content from one platform to another, but Meta wants to make everything easier through Sharing to Reels. It works like Facebook’s ‘Sharing to Stories’ where, instead of in Reels, the videos from third-party apps would be shared to Facebook Stories.

“Enabling Sharing to Reels makes it easy for people to share short-form videos directly to Facebook,” writes John McCarthy, Director of Product Management at Facebook, in a post. “Once integrated, third-party apps will have a Reels button so people can share short videos, then customize with Reels editing tools like audio, text, effects, captions and stickers. Instead of downloading their video content and uploading it later, they can now create and share video seamlessly with one tap of a button.”

Meta hopes to use the new feature to boost its Reels section, which McCarthy describes as the company’s “fastest growing content format.” It is just one of the improvements being implemented by Meta to make Reels ideal for creators hoping to reach more audiences, be discovered, and earn money. “When a person shares their reel from a third-party app to Facebook people can easily follow along, like, comment and share with friends and family,” adds McCarthy.