Meta AI Voice really challenges ChatGPT's advanced voice mode

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Meta AI Voice has now arrived, which oddly enough, came just in time after OpenAI finished rolling out ChatGPT’s advanced voice mode to premium users. The company has just held its annual annual Connect event, and it seems like we have a lot to unpack.

In its announcement, the Facebook parent company says that you talk to Meta AI using your voice on platforms like Messenger, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and receive spoken responses—something that ChatGPT’s advanced voice mode does not have, considering how popular these social media platforms are.

But unlike OpenAI, who was in hot water for quite some time for seemingly imitating Samantha, Scarlett Johansson’s AI character in the sci-fi romance flick “Her,” Meta AI Voice features celebs like John Cena, Judi Dench, and even Awkwafina, allowing you to conversate in these familiar tones.

Initially available in the US, users can also choose from other non-celebrity voice options.

Besides, Meta AI can also do things like analyzing and editing photos, changing outfits or backgrounds in images, answering questions about them (like Google’s “Ask Photos”), and helping with creative tasks.

Mark Zuckerberg, the head of the company, also announced Orion, its first true AR glasses, with holographic displays, AI assistants, and hands-free interaction that’s currently to Meta employees for testing.

“Meta AI is on track to become the most-used AI assistant in the world by the end of this year. More than 400 million people are using Meta AI monthly, with 185 million people using it across our products each week,” the company boasts.

ChatGPT’s advanced voice mode, on the other hand, is still unavailable in some regions—mostly in Europe—due to regulations. Despite the delay, the feature now gets Custom Instructions and new voices. Not that of Dr. of Thuganomic John Cena’s, though.