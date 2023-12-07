Messenger gets default end-to-end encryption and features like read receipts control

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Messenger is rolling out default end-to-end encryption for personal messages and calls and a suite of new features that let you further control your messaging experience.

What is end-to-end encryption?

End-to-end encryption is a security technology that scrambles the content of your messages and calls so that only you and the person you’re communicating with can read or hear them. This means that even Meta can’t see the content of your conversations.

Why is end-to-end encryption important?

End-to-end encryption is important because it helps to protect your privacy and security. In today’s world, where our data is constantly being collected and shared, it’s important to have a way to communicate privately and securely.

In addition to end-to-end encryption, Messenger, which won’t be receiving Instagram messages anymore, is also rolling out some new features that give you more control over your messaging experience. These features include:

Edit a Message: You can now edit messages you’ve already sent.

Disappearing Messages: You can now send messages that disappear after a certain time.

Read Receipts Control: You can now choose whether or not you want people to see when you’ve read their messages.

Photo and Video Upgrades: Messenger is improving the quality of photos and videos shared, which is currently being tested. HD photos and video status are also being tested for WhatsApp.

Voice Messaging: Messenger is making it easier to use voice messaging.

What are you most excited about, security or the new features?

