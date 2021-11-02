Mesh for Microsoft Teams brings a new generation of 2D and 3D meetings

At Ignite 2021, Microsoft announced Mesh for Microsoft Teams to enable next generation 2D and 3D meeting experiences. With Mesh for Teams, users can have personalized avatars, immersive spaces where users can connect and collaborate, and more. These Mesh experiences will be available as part of Teams on PC, mobile and through mixed-reality headsets.

Users can leverage existing documents, presentations and content from Microsoft 365 and share and collaborate using this content spatially.

With personalized avatars, users can maintain their presence in meetings without turning on cameras. Users can connect with eye contact and express emotions using live reactions that will be represented through avatars.

Organizations now can create branded immersive spaces that resemble physical spaces, such as conference rooms, design centers and networking.

Microsoft Mesh-enabled capabilities will be available in preview for Teams users in the first half of 2022.

Source: Microsoft