The main reason for the success of Zoom was the ease with which people could join video calls by simply sharing a code.

This of course led to a lot of security issues via Zoom bombing, but at the time it gave Zoom the growth boost it needed to become synonymous with video calling.

Somewhat late, Microsoft Teams is joining the party with its own Meeting Code solution.

When the feature rolls out, all meetings will have a Meeting ID that is automatically assigned to a Microsoft Teams user and added to the meeting invite under the meeting link. Meeting attendees can join the meeting by entering the Meeting ID.

The feature will make it easier to share invites across social media and other forms of communication e.g. voice calls.

Unlike Zoom’s early days, for Microsoft Teams the pre-join, lobby and security will remain the same as if a regular link was sent.

The feature, which will be available in the web, desktop and mobile clients, will be rolling out in early May and is expected to complete by late May 2021.