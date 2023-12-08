Meet Katalis, latest product photography AI tool that helps photographers create ads

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We have a gazillion of AI tools out there. There’s Magnific AI that lets you upscale low-res images, Copilot in almost all Microsoft 365 apps in Windows 10 & 11, and more. Now, we’re looking into Katalis AI, the latest product photography AI tool.

While Katalis AI is primarily designed for advertising campaigns, its most notable feature is its AI Product Photo Creator. This tool does not eliminate the need for professional photographers though, as it requires an existing product image and still relies on proper product positioning.

Katalis AI serves more as a refinement tool, enhancing existing product photos with AI-powered adjustments, similar to the ‘Content-Aware Fill’ feature in Adobe Photoshop.

Basically, any photos that you take unprofessionally, Katalis can turn them into mining gold. Take a look at how the feature works in action:

Soft launch coming soon!



Check our first feature: bulk product photo generation!



Make any kind of photos you took unprofessionally, become professional studio photos in less than 10 seconds!



Waitlist here: https://t.co/8AGBSC5q7x ? pic.twitter.com/bGxLlyYvfk — Nathanael Pribady ? (@NathPribady) December 8, 2023

Besides, it also offers an AI-powered product description generator with keyword-rich descriptions. You can combine both at the same time by simply uploading a single image.

Want to take this AI tool out for a spin? You can join the Katalis AI waitlist in the meantime on its official website here.