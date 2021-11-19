MediaTek announces Dimensity 9000 flagship SoC to take on Qualcomm

MediaTek today announced Dimensity 9000, a flagship mobile SoC built on TSMC 4nm manufacturing process. The Dimensity 9000 will take on the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series flagship chipset and it is an octo-core processor with the following CPU cores.
- 1x Cortex-X2 @ 3.05GHz 1x1024KB pL2
- 3x Cortex-A710 @ 2.85GHz 3x512KB pL2
- 4x Cortex-A510 @ 1.80GHz 4x256KB pL2
Highlights of Dimensity 9000:
- CPU performance will be equivalent to Apple A15.
- GPU performance will be better than Apple A15.
- AI performance will be much better than current Android flagships and marginally better than Apple A15.
- Most powerful ISP performance that supports 9 Gigapixels/s.
The Dimensity 9000 based devices will be available in Q1 2022.
Source: MediaTek
Comments