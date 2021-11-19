MediaTek announces Dimensity 9000 flagship SoC to take on Qualcomm

by Pradeep

 

MediaTek Dimensity 9000

MediaTek today announced Dimensity 9000, a flagship mobile SoC built on TSMC 4nm manufacturing process. The Dimensity 9000 will take on the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-series flagship chipset and it is an octo-core processor with the following CPU cores.

  • 1x Cortex-X2 @ 3.05GHz 1x1024KB pL2
  • 3x Cortex-A710 @ 2.85GHz 3x512KB pL2
  • 4x Cortex-A510 @ 1.80GHz 4x256KB pL2

Highlights of Dimensity 9000:

  • CPU performance will be equivalent to Apple A15.
  • GPU performance will be better than Apple A15.
  • AI performance will be much better than current Android flagships and marginally better than Apple A15.
  • Most powerful ISP performance that supports 9 Gigapixels/s.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU performance

The Dimensity 9000 based devices will be available in Q1 2022.

Source: MediaTek

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments