Whenever a major new game is announced, console gamers are always curious as to how it’ll run on Xbox One X and other consoles. Luckily, Digital Foundry was able to provide the answer. Recently, the team posted a video that analyzed the resolution and frame rate on Xbox One X, and compared it to PlayStation 4 Pro as well as the base machines.

According to the outlet, the Xbox One X version runs at 30 frames per second (FPS), just like all other consoles, but seems to maintain the frame rate better than Xbox One S. However, the highlight of the video has to be confirmation that Marvel’s Avengers hits native 4K resolution on Xbox One X, but employs a dynamic scaling solution, so it lowers the resolution from time to time to maintain performance.

The PlayStation 4 Pro version uses checkerboard rendering to create an image, which results in some blurriness compared to the native 4K presentation found on the Xbox One X.

