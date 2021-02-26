March 2021 PlayStation Plus: Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Farpoint and more

Following on from the disappointing announcement of next month’s Xbox Games with Gold, Sony has revealed a killer lineup for their March 2021 PlayStation Plus titles.

Spotted by Twitter user Nibel, Sony prematurely revealed the March 2021 PlayStation Plus lineup on Facebook before taking the post down.

Here are the March 2021 PlayStation Plus games:

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original with unforgettable characters, a mind-blowing story, and epic battles.

The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII.

Read our review here.

Maquette

Maquette is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge. Maquette makes it possible by twisting the world into itself recursively in an MC Escher-esque fashion.

Remnant From The Ashes

Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you’ll set out alone or alongside up to two other survivors to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, and try to retake what was lost.

Farpoint VR

It was meant to be a routine mission. Escort two scientists to The Pilgrim – a space station studying some anomaly at the edge of the universe. You remember seeing it now. A blinding flash. Alarms. Darkness. And then… the crash.

Marooned on a hostile alien world, armed with the standard issue from the escape pod, you set off towards where The Pilgrim came down. Your only hope of getting home is to locate any survivors from the station while keeping yourself alive with precision accuracy.