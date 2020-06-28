Last month, Microsoft officially rolled out the Windows 10 May 2020 Update via Windows Update. Nevertheless, the update was seeded to a limited number of users as the company blocked it on a vast number of devices due to the numerous known issues.

Now, Windows 10 v2004 users are facing issues when using Malwarebytes. According to users on the forums, Malwarebytes on v2004 is causing devices to freeze, lag and is even preventing apps from launching. The company has now acknowledged the problems and is working on a resolution. According to Malwarebytes, users may encounter the following problems:

Performance degradation or slowness

Applications won’t open

Computer is unresponsive

As for the cause, the company suspects that there “is a conflict with the Ransomware Protection layer and Windows 10 version 2004.” Unfortunately, there is no workaround available for the problem at the moment. Malwarebytes recommends users to submit a ticket or defer Windows 10 v2004 update. Moreover, users can also try a clean install and if nothing works, they should disable Ransomware Protection in Malwarebytes.