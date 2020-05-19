Adobe releases a new major update for Fresco and Photoshop on iPad

Adobe today released a major update for Photoshop on iPad. This update brings two highly requested features. First, Photoshop on iPad now supports Apple Pencil pressure sensitivity. Second, Photoshop on iPad now supports curves feature.

Adobe today also announced a major update for Fresco app. With this update, Adobe Fresco app adds multicolor eyedrop, vector trimming tools, an additional brush category compatible with Photoshop Mixer brushes, advancements to the ruler tool, Adobe Capture integration with Shapes, and more.

Source: Adobe