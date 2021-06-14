To cap off the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase Xbox gave us yet another cinematic reveal, this time debuting the co-op vampire shooter Redfall, by Arkane Studios.

The cinematic trailer may be very impressive with its colourful magic and robot dog, it sadly doesn’t tell us all too much about the game aside from that we’ll be fighting some supernatural vampires with a colourful band of characters.

For details, we have to look to the games official website which clues us into Redfall being “an open-world co-op shooter” that is launching exclusively on Xbox X|S and PC in 2022.

We aren’t being told much about the gameplay beyond the shooting that we can see in the trailer, but the website does at least tell us that “teammates can try different hero loadouts and combine their strengths to overcome the vampire legion,” so it sounds like there’ll be some customisation elements for your co-op or single-player team.

If the vampires didn’t look fearsome enough in the trailer then don’t worry, as they won’t be the only thing standing in your way, the website tells us, as “players will also face off against the human cultists who worship the island’s hungry new leadership.”

Also revealed during the showcase event is that Redfall will be available on Xbox Game Pass on Day One whenever it launches in 2022.