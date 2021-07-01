Magic: Legends, the action RPG set in the Magic the Gathering universe, will be closing down on October 31st 2021 without ever making it out of open beta.

The disappointing news was announced on Twitter in a statement by executive producer Steve Ricossa, saying that “our vision for Magic: Legends missed the mark, but we are proud of what we achieved.”

Thankfully for players who have put money into the action RPG, it was announced in the post that “all players who spent money in-game across Arc and the Epic Games Store during the Open Beta will be refunded their full purchase amounts.”

If you want to try the game out for yourself, “servers will remain open for play until closing day” however the Zen shop has already closed so it won’t quite be the same experience. “Later this week, all items will instead be purchasable using Aether, our free in-game currency,” the post announced, letting players in these last months enjoy the game without paid currency.

It’s unclear what developer Cryptic Studios will be up to next, but hopefully, their next project will garner better reception. In the post, Ricossa writes that “we learned several valuable lessons along the way, and we will use them to improve Cryptic’s future development efforts.”

This isn’t the only game we’ve seen be killed in its open Beta, Amazon Game Studios’ Crucible was not only shut down in open beta but it was even reverted from a full release back into beta before finally closing its doors.

To know exactly how you can be refunded if you put money into Magic: Legends, there’s a handy FAQ article here.