Magic Leap has been working on Augmented Reality for while now and in December of 2019, the company announced its AR headset which would be in direct competition with Microsoft HoloLens. Back then the company said that the headsets will be going on sale in Spring of 2020.

Now, it looks like the company might be ready to sell their AR headsets. According to a report published by Bloomberg, the company is exploring options that include forming a partnership or selling a significant stake ahead of the listing. People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Magic Leap could fetch more than $10 billion if it pursues a sale. The company currently counts Alibaba and Alphabet as its largest investors but the company has attracted interest from Facebook and Johnson & Johnson.

AR headsets have great potential in the medical industry and Microsoft currently enjoys a virtual monopoly with HoloLens. However, with Magic Leap around the horizon, things might change soon.

That said, Bloomberg also noted that it will be tough for Magic Leap or any other company to launch new products. This is because of the ongoing tariff issues in the USA and the Coronavirus outbreak which has forced factories to close in China. Facebook has been facing a lot of issues pushing out its own Oculus Rift headsets so the company is unlikely to acquire Magic Leap right now.