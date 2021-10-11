Today Magic Leap showed off the second generation of their Augmented Reality headset, the Magic Leap 2.

The Magic Leap says the Magic Leap 2 will be the industry’s smallest and lightest device built for enterprise adoption.

The headset boasts critical updates that make it more immersive and even more comfortable, with leading optics, the largest field of view in the industry, and dimming – a new innovation that enables the headset to be used in brightly lit settings, in addition to a significantly smaller and lighter form factor.

Unlike the original Magic Leap, the updated headset is aimed at the needs of the enterprise market, being a device that you can put on your head in the morning and wear all day long. The image shows the device will continue to use a tethered design with the headset separated from its belt-worn computing and battery module via a cable.

Magic Leap has opened up its Early Access program to companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, and defence industries and the company has also expressed interest in licensing their technology if the opportunities arise.

The Magic Leap 2 is expected to hit shelves in 2022.